Rose Gray dances through fear with her new Kungs collab, ‘Afraid Of Nothing’

Rose Gray has shared a new single, ‘Afraid Of Nothing’.

A collaboration with French DJ Kungs, it follows on from her recent EP ‘Higher than the Sun’ and follow-up single ‘Happiness’, both released earlier this year.

“I was on a writing trip in Paris and was feeling really anxious about everything,” she explains. “I feel as creatives we all live in fear, fear of not being good enough or fear that what we have to say isn’t important.

“I got into a session with Kungs, and we finished Afraid of Nothing to give us something to dance through the fear, and help embrace it as just another part of being human. I’m in love with this record.”

Kungs adds: “I’ve been a fan of Rose’s work for a long time. I love her energy and how she shares her emotions. There’s always this strong and romantic poetic touch that I love in her songs. It was a pleasure for me to add my sounds to her world.”

Check it out below.