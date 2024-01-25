Roskilde has added 35 new artists for 2024, including Doja Cat, Ice Spice, J Hus and English Teacher

Roskilde Festival, Northern Europe’s largest music festival, has announced an additional 35 artists to its 2024 line-up. The festival, which will run from June 29 to July 6, is set to attract 130,000 attendees to its 615-acre site just outside of Copenhagen.

Among the newly announced acts is Doja Cat, who was originally scheduled to perform at the 2020 Roskilde Festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At long last, we’re thrilled to bring Doja Cat to Roskilde Festival. In 2020, she was a star in the making, and in the meantime, she has arguably become the most hyped and popular rapper in the world,” said Roskilde Festival’s Head of Programme, Anders Wahrén.

The line-up also includes Ice Spice’s first appearance in Denmark, J Hus, Nia Archives, English Teacher, and Irish folk group Lankum, whose fourth album ‘False Lankum’ received critical acclaim in 2023. UK neo-soul duo Jungle will return to Roskilde for a third time, this year taking on the festival’s largest stage, the Orange Stage.

The festival also revealed the first six names for its art programme, including international duo Anansi’s Web and British artist Matt Copson, who will live animate his large-scale laser projections for the first time at the festival. These acts will perform at Platform, Roskilde Festival’s stage for boundary-pushing hybrid art.

The festival had previously announced a group of artists for the 2024 line-up, including Foo Fighters, Kali Uchis, Skrillex, and PJ Harvey.



The new music artists joining the lineup today read:

Doja Cat (US)

Ice Spice (US)

J Hus (UK)

Jane’s Addiction (US)

Jungle (UK)

Brutalismus 3000 (DE)

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (UK)

Khruangbin (US)

Lankum (IE)

Medina (DK)

Nia Archives (UK)

Amen Dunes (US)

Aysay (DK)

Better Lovers (US)

Blanco Teta (AR)

Brìghde Chaimbeul (UK)

CTM & Skjold Rambow (DK)

Deena Abdelwahed (TN)

English Teacher (UK)

Humazapas (EC)

Icekiid (DK)

Kari Faux (US)

Mabe Fratti (GT)

Marina Herlop (ES)

Pö (GH)

Slauson Malone 1 (UK)

Snõõper (US)

Valentina Magaletti (IT)

Waqwaq Kingdom (JP)