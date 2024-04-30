Roskilde Festival expands 2024 lineup with new acts and art initiatives

Roskilde Festival has announced the addition of 15 new acts to their 2024 lineup, including the likes of Action Bronson, Shygirl, who will be presenting Club Shy, and Porij.

The latest updates follow the recent unveiling of the full festival schedule, which includes SZA, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, and 21 Savage.

In addition to the music acts, Roskilde Festival has expanded its Art & Activism programme with seven new names, including Solidarity With Palestine and the renowned New Zealand graffiti artist, RAMS, aiming to address critical global issues and showcase diverse cultural expressions.

“Roskilde Festival is created to make a difference for others,” explains Roskilde’s Anders Wahrén, “even far from the festival’s experiences, art, and concerts…We must be the amplifier that we have the opportunity to be. To inspire, and instill hope.”

Roskilde is set to take place from 29 June to 6 July 2024 near Copenhagen, Denmark.