Roskilde has signed up more artists for 2024, including SZA, Tems, The Last Dinner Party and more

Roskilde, Northern Europe’s largest music festival, has added several more artists to its 2024 line-up.

SZA (pictured), Tems, Tyla, Bad Gyal, Kim Gordon, Jessie Ware and The Last Dinner Party are amongst the latest confirmations, joining the likes of Doja Cat, Ice Spice, J Hus, Foo Fighters, Kali Uchis, Skrillex, and PJ Harvey.

The festival, which will run from 29th June to 6th July, is set to attract 130,000 attendees to its 615-acre site just outside of Copenhagen.

The full list of additions reads:

SZA (US)

Tems (NG)

Tyla (ZA)

Bad Gyal (ES)

Ida Laurberg (DK)

Jessie Ware (UK)

Kim Gordon (US)

47Soul (PS)

Les Amazones D’Afrique (ML)

Angel Du$t (US)

Gel (US)

HAEPAARY (KR)

HHY & The Kampala Unit (UG)

The Last Dinner Party (UK)

Lorenzo Senni (IT)

Lovebites (JP)

LSDXOXO (US)

Majur (BR)

ML Buch (DK)

Myrkur (DK)

Nick Shoulders (US)

Sofia Kourtesis (PE)

Titi Bakorta (CD)