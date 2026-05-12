Rostam has shared new single 'Hardy', featuring Clairo, ahead of the release of his new album 'American Stories' this Friday, 15th May via Matsor Projects.



The track reunites the pair after working together on Clairo’s 2019 debut album 'Immunity', which Rostam co-produced. Originally created in 2012 using a sample from Georges Delerue’s score for François Truffaut’s Day for Night, the song was revisited by Rostam several years later, with the finished version also featuring cello by Hamilton Berry, bass clarinet by Henry Solomon and piano performed by Rostam himself.



Speaking about the track, Rostam says: “‘Hardy’ is a song about looking forward and looking back. Ultimately, I hope it leaves you with some feeling of hope for the future. I’m so happy Claire could make a guest appearance and sing her own section of the song — I have always loved the way her voice communicates optimism.”



The song arrives alongside a new video, following a recent screening of American Stories: A Concert Film at New York’s Anthology Film Archives. Directed by Antony Muse, the film features Rostam and his six-piece band performing songs from the album at Sound City Studio A in Los Angeles.



Rostam will also tour North America and Europe in support of 'American Stories' later this year, including a London show at Village Underground on 8th September and an appearance at End of the Road Festival.



SEPTEMBER



3-6 End of the Road Festival, Dorset

8 Village Underground, London

9 La Maroquinerie, Paris

12 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam

13 Berghain Kantine, Berlin

15 Nalen Klubb, Stockholm