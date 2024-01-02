Rough Trade is opening a brand new 6500 square foot store in Liverpool

Rough Trade is set to open its largest UK location to date in Liverpool.

This new store will be the sixth in the UK for Rough Trade, joining its three London locations and stores in Bristol and Nottingham. The company also plans to expand into Europe, with a flagship store in Berlin slated for 2024.

Situated at 50-56 Hanover Street in the city centre, it promises a dynamic event schedule featuring both national and local acts. The 6500 square foot space, scheduled to open in the early months of this year, will also include a bar and café, in collaboration with Signature Brew and Dark Arts, offering draught beers and fresh coffee.

Lawrence Montgomery, managing director at Rough Trade, expressed enthusiasm about the new venture: “We are excited to grow our UK presence with a store in Liverpool. The city has such a rich musical heritage as well as a vibrant scene right now which we hope to honour and represent in the best way we can. The scale (both size and ambition) of the store shows our commitment and investment to the city. We can’t wait to delight customers in the record store and venue in due course.”

The new store is seeking passionate individuals who are enthusiastic about music and eager to contribute to Liverpool’s local music scene. Interested candidates can apply through Rough Trade’s careers page. More information is available through its newsletter and the Instagram handle @roughtradelpool.