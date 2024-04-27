rouri404 announces new EP ‘crows’ and releases reflective single ‘skin’

rouri404 has unveiled details of his latest musical venture, EP ‘crows’.

The new release is set to drop on 21st June under the banner of Red Bull Records, with the news accompanied by a new single, ‘skin’.

Discussing the new single, rouri404 shared, “On ‘skin’, I just wanted to touch on the feelings and thoughts of losing people in life on terms that you can’t really control. As simple as it is I think there’s a beauty in learning to let go and being able to find ways to cope and still move on with life, rolling with the punches instead of trying to always fight back.”

The tracklisting for ‘crows’ reads

1. smile

2. skin

3. spit

4. decay (feat. Vaeo)

5. shotgun carousel