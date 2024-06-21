rouri404 has dropped his new EP ‘crows’, plus a new video for ‘decay’ with Vaeo

Rouri404 has launched his latest EP ‘crows’ on Red Bull Records, featuring the new single ‘decay’ with Vaeo.

The five-track EP encapsulates a year of artistic development and experimentation. “After recording ‘smile’ I had a super strong feeling that it had to be the first track on an EP, and that I really wanted to just make a project where every song hits hard with as little downtime as possible,” rouri404 explains. “For the production, we tried to push a lot of sounds and ideas we touched on in the past to the limit, and lyrically I just wanted to be as vulnerable and clear as possible. My main goal with the project is that anyone will be able to listen and take it as their own. I hope that any of these songs could possibly help someone feel less alone and that their feelings are heard and can be expressed no matter how bad.”

The EP’s release also coincides with the debut of the music video for ‘decay,’ directed by Pilot Lee. Speaking about ‘decay,’ rouri404 shares, “‘decay’ was the last song we made for ‘crows’. After finishing up all the other songs on the EP, my producers and I agreed we needed one more hard-hitting song. After finding a weird/interesting guitar loop from our friend RJ Pasin, I recorded a quick eight bars and felt it had a different energy from all the other tracks. Lyrically, I just wanted to be direct with emotions I had been feeling at the moment. After losing my grandmother late last year, my mind had just been in a bad place and I started isolating myself from a lot, spending time thinking about how little control we really have over our lives. Being able to get those kinds of feelings out so clearly, and record and produce it all with my closest friends has been an experience I wouldn’t trade anything for.”

You can check out the video for ‘decay’ below.