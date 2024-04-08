Royal Blood have booked a tenth anniversary warm-up show in Bournemouth

Royal Blood have announced a warm-up show for their upcoming tenth anniversary celebrations for their 2014 self-titled debut album.

The duo are planning to release ‘Royal Blood – 10th Anniversary Edition’, which will feature a bunch of bonus material, on 16th August, accompanied by a special run of shows.

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher comment: “We can’t quite comprehend the fact that a decade has passed since the release of our debut album! The world, minds, and bodies we inhabit now feel somewhat unrecognisable to where it all began, yet the music on that record has remained a constant. It really did change our lives and we owe it everything.

“Playing these anniversary shows is going to be the ultimate victory lap and feels like the most meaningful way to celebrate the occasion with our incredible fans who have been so loyal to us over the years. We’re thrilled to let you know that a very special 10th Anniversary Edition, including live versions, B-sides and unheard material is due to be released too!”

The first of the anniversary tour dates read:

JUNE

11 Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

12 Norwich, UEA LCR

14 Download Festival

15 Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

17 Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth (10th anniversary warm-up show)

18 London, O2 Academy Brixton (10th anniversary show)

19 London, O2 Academy Brixton (10th anniversary show)

Their fourth studio album, ‘Back To The Water Below’ came out last year.