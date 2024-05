Royel Otis have shared a couple of new songs, ‘Claw Foot’ and ‘Merry Mary Marry Me’.

They’re bonus song from the Sydney indie duo’s Dan Carey-produced debut album ‘PRATTS & PAIN’, which arrived back in February and features the singles ‘Velvet’, ‘Adored’, ‘Fried Rice’ and ‘Heading For The Door’.

Check them out below, and catch the band on tour this summer.