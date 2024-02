Royel Otis have shared a brand new single, ‘Foam’.

It’s a cut from the Sydney indie duo’s Dan Carey-produced debut album ‘PRATTS & PAIN’, which is out today, Friday 16th February. It follows previous singles ‘Velvet’, ‘Adored’, ‘Fried Rice’ and ‘Heading For The Door’.

The track was premiered by Zane Lowe on Apple Music last night, with the accompanying video shot in one take on black and white film.

Check it out below.