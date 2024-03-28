Ruel and DMA’S have teamed up for a couple of new tracks – check out first drop ‘What A Life’

There's another track on the way.
Photo credit: Brianna Da Silva

Ruel and DMA’S have teamed up for a couple of new tracks.

‘What A Life’ marks the first of the pair to be released, with another on the way, after the two acts hit it off at writing sessions for Ruel’s music.

Tommy O’Dell from DMA’S comments: “Ruel is a special talent and we worked really well together through the writing and recording process. Things came together very naturally.”

Ruel adds: “This one is a little removed from either of our sounds, so it was really fun to collaborate in a different way and write an up-tempo feel-good song.”

Check it out below.

