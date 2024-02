Ryan Beatty has announced a new UK show,

The new date is in support of his recent-ish album ‘Calico’, which was released last April via Atlantic Records UK/Elektra US.

“Through the process of making this album I felt like I was chasing a feeling of purity, something very unaffected,” Beatty says of the record.

The details are:

APRIL

19 Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday 16th February.