Sabrina Carpenter might have her first UK number one with ‘Espresso’ this week

Sabrina Carpenter is on the brink of clinching her first-ever Official UK Singles Chart number one spot with her latest track ‘Espresso’, according to today’s chart update as the song ascends to the top position in the midweeks.

‘Espresso’ made a notable debut at number 6 on the UK Singles Chart two weeks ago, marking Carpenter’s first entry into the Top 10. Before this, the former Dork cover star had three songs reach the UK Top 40: ‘Feather’ which peaked at 19, ‘Skin’ at 28, and ‘Nonsense’ at 32.

However, the competition remains tight. Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ featuring Post Malone, which held the number one spot last week, is trailing close behind ‘Espresso’, with less than 1,000 chart units difference between them.

In related news, Taylor Swift continues to make waves on the charts with her album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. Two of its tracks, ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ and ‘Down Bad’, are currently inside the midweek Top 10, at positions 7 and 8 respectively.