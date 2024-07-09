Sabrina Carpenter has shared the full tracklist for her new album ‘Short N’ Sweet’

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album ‘Short N’ Sweet’, set for release next month.

The announcement comes with a nostalgic VHS-style video featuring Carpenter dancing as the song titles scroll up on screen. The album includes her No. 1 singles ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’.

When the album was initially announced, Carpenter shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I am so excited to announce my brand new album Short N’ Sweet coming in August. This project is quite special to me, and I hope it’ll be something special to you, too.”

Short n’ Sweet… Aug 23 💋 claim your track n tell yer friends!



‘Short N’ Sweet’ will comprise 12 tracks in total and is due out on 23rd August. The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Taste’

2. ‘Please Please Please’

3. ‘Good Graces’

4. ‘Sharpest Tool’

5. ‘Coincidence’

6. ‘Bed Chem’

7. ‘Espresso’

8. ‘Dumb & Poetic’

9. ‘Slim Pickins’

10. ‘Juno’

11. ‘Lie To Girls’

12. ‘Don’t Smile’