Sabrina Carpenter has shared the full tracklist for her new album ‘Short N’ Sweet’

The 12-track album, featuring hit singles 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please', is set for release in August.

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album ‘Short N’ Sweet’, set for release next month.

The announcement comes with a nostalgic VHS-style video featuring Carpenter dancing as the song titles scroll up on screen. The album includes her No. 1 singles ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’.

When the album was initially announced, Carpenter shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I am so excited to announce my brand new album Short N’ Sweet coming in August. This project is quite special to me, and I hope it’ll be something special to you, too.”

‘Short N’ Sweet’ will comprise 12 tracks in total and is due out on 23rd August. The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Taste’
2. ‘Please Please Please’
3. ‘Good Graces’
4. ‘Sharpest Tool’
5. ‘Coincidence’
6. ‘Bed Chem’
7. ‘Espresso’
8. ‘Dumb & Poetic’
9. ‘Slim Pickins’
10. ‘Juno’
11. ‘Lie To Girls’
12. ‘Don’t Smile’

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Moses Sumney is set to release a new EP 'Sophcore' next month
Music News
Ariana Grande is considering "a mini, little sampling of shows"
Features
Hot to go: the songs that show exactly why Chappell Roan is the buzziest star on the planet right now
READ MORE