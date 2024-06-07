Sabrina Carpenter has announced her second album with new single, ‘Please Please Please’

Sabrina Carpenter has released a new single, ‘Please Please Please’.

The track comes hot on the heels of her recent smash hit ‘Espresso’, which scored her a Number 1 in the Official UK Singles Chart.

Before this, the former Dork cover star had three songs reach the UK Top 40: ‘Feather’ which peaked at 19, ‘Skin’ at 28, and ‘Nonsense’ at 32.

The single accompanies the announcement of her highly-anticipated new album, ‘Short n’ Sweet’, out on 23rd August via Polydor Records.

Check out the video – directed by Bardia Zeinali and co-starring Barry Keoghan – below.

However, the competition remains tight. Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ featuring Post Malone, which held the number one spot last week, is trailing close behind ‘Espresso’, with less than 1,000 chart units difference between them.

In related news, Taylor Swift continues to make waves on the charts with her album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. Two of its tracks, ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ and ‘Down Bad’, are currently inside the midweek Top 10, at positions 7 and 8 respectively.