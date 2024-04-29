Sabrina Carpenter, Caity Baser, Perrie, Benson Boone and more are set for Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium

Capital FM has unveiled the initial line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, set to take place at Wembley Stadium on June 16th.

The first acts confirmed to perform include Sabrina Carpenter, Jax Jones, Rudimental, Caity Baser, Benson Boone, Bradley Simpson, Perrie, and David Guetta.

Tickets for the event will go on general sale starting at 9am on May 1st. More performers are expected to be announced by the radio station starting from 7am on April 30th.

Sabrina Carpenter currently looks set to score her first UK number one single with ‘Espresso’.

‘Espresso’ made a notable debut at number 6 on the UK Singles Chart two weeks ago, marking Carpenter’s first entry into the Top 10. Before this, the former Dork cover star had three songs reach the UK Top 40: ‘Feather’ which peaked at 19, ‘Skin’ at 28, and ‘Nonsense’ at 32.

However, the competition remains tight. Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ featuring Post Malone, which held the number one spot last week, is trailing close behind ‘Espresso’, with less than 1,000 chart units difference between them.