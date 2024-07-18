Sabrina Carpenter has announced the UK and European leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

The live run – which includes a performance at London’s O2 Arena on 8th March, marking her second headline show in the city – is in support of her upcoming album ‘Short n’ Sweet’, scheduled for release on 23rd August.

The news comes hot on the heels of Carpenter’s recent runaway chart success with singles ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’.

The dates in full read:

MARCH 2025

3 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

6 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

8 The O2, London, UK

11 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

13 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

16 Accor Arena, Paris, France

19 Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

22 ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium

23 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The newly-announced UK and European dates will see support from Rachel Chinouriri; tickets go on general sale from 26th July.