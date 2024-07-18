Sabrina Carpenter has announced the UK and European leg of her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour

The former Dork cover star is coming over in March 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter has announced the UK and European leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

The live run – which includes a performance at London’s O2 Arena on 8th March, marking her second headline show in the city – is in support of her upcoming album ‘Short n’ Sweet’, scheduled for release on 23rd August.

The news comes hot on the heels of Carpenter’s recent runaway chart success with singles ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’.

The dates in full read:

MARCH 2025
3 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
6 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
8 The O2, London, UK
11 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
13 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
16 Accor Arena, Paris, France
19 Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
22 ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium
23 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The newly-announced UK and European dates will see support from Rachel Chinouriri; tickets go on general sale from 26th July.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Lazy Day have revealed details of their debut album 'Open the Door'
Music News
Sports Team have announced their third album, 'Boys These Days'
Music News
Shelf Lives ponder having no idea what they're doing on their liberating new EP 'No Idea', out in October
READ MORE