Sad Night Dynamite have dropped a new single, ‘Godfather’.

The duo’s first new music of 2024, it’s also the first taste from their upcoming, as-yet-unannounced debut album.

“Godfather is the perfect return to the light and shade of SND,” they explain. “Inspired by the film, we descended into the world of the mafia, with its cycle of violence and betrayal. Sad Night has always felt like a bit of a cult, and ‘family is forever’ is the perfect strap-line.”

Check it out below.