Sad Night Dynamite have dropped a second teaser from their as-yet-unannounced debut album – check out ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Sad Night Dynamite have dropped a new single, ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’.

The duo’s second new track of 2024, it’s another taste from their upcoming, as-yet-unannounced debut album, following on from mafia-themed teaser ‘Godfather’.

It’s about “searching for personal identity,” they explain. “It’s a song about not knowing your place: the lyrics are erratic and nonlinear, which is a reaction to our environment. Clear thoughts come sporadically in a world quick to distract. The key message, ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’, is heard in different contexts, highlighting one’s inner battles and how the answer to that question is always different from one day to the next.”

