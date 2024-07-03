Sad Night Dynamite have shared a new video for debut album cut ‘Sugabby’: “Never trust anything you see online”

Sad Night Dynamite have dropped a new single, ‘Sugabby’.
It’s the latest cut from their upcoming debut album ‘Welcome The Night’, which will be released on 27th September accompanied by a headline tour for October and November.
Directed by Geerten Harmens, the video tells a story of love, betrayal and social media. “We wanted to merge the worlds of social media and art to create a piece where the lines between theatre and reality were completely blurred,” the band explain.
“It’s hard to find inventive ways to market a song, especially when audience consumption rates are so high, but having built around a love affair between Mrs Dior (a sugarmum) and Josh, it felt right that we concluded the narrative in this video.
“It was a lot of fun and allowed us to promote with a purposeful message. Never trust anything you see online.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
OCTOBER
23 Leeds || Belgrave Music Hall
24 Glasgow || King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
25 Manchester || Band On The Wall
27 Bristol || Trinity
29 London || EartH Downstairs
31 Paris || Trabendo
NOVEMBER
01 Zurich || Bogen F
02 Cologne || CBE
03 Amsterdam || Tolhuistuin
