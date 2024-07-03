Sad Night Dynamite have shared a new video for debut album cut ‘Sugabby’: “Never trust anything you see online”

Sad Night Dynamite have dropped a new single, ‘Sugabby’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming debut album ‘Welcome The Night’, which will be released on 27th September accompanied by a headline tour for October and November.

Directed by Geerten Harmens, the video tells a story of love, betrayal and social media. “We wanted to merge the worlds of social media and art to create a piece where the lines between theatre and reality were completely blurred,” the band explain.

“It’s hard to find inventive ways to market a song, especially when audience consumption rates are so high, but having built around a love affair between Mrs Dior (a sugarmum) and Josh, it felt right that we concluded the narrative in this video.

“It was a lot of fun and allowed us to promote with a purposeful message. Never trust anything you see online.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

23 Leeds || Belgrave Music Hall

24 Glasgow || King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

25 Manchester || Band On The Wall

27 Bristol || Trinity

29 London || EartH Downstairs

31 Paris || Trabendo

NOVEMBER

01 Zurich || Bogen F

02 Cologne || CBE

03 Amsterdam || Tolhuistuin

