Saloon Dion have announced their EP ‘Where You’ll Find Me’ with new track ‘Carnival’

Saloon Dion have announced their new EP ‘Where You’ll Find Me’, set for release on 14th August. The Bristol band have also shared ‘Carnival’, the second single from the upcoming EP.

Following their previous track ‘Struck’, ‘Carnival’ is was written at Brixton Hill studios and recorded in Newcastle with Thom Lewis (aka Bramwell Bronte).

The band shared insight into the creation of ‘Carnival’, saying: “It was summer and Tom had been blasting Definitely, Maybe in his car on the way to practice. It took about ten minutes for him and Taryn to figure out the main riff, but it felt a bit too on the nose until Luke came in and added his bass, giving it a touch of brooding dissonance that helped cement the song. It has a lot of swagger, as well as these chaotic off-kilter segments that build atmosphere. The bongos in there are quite subtle but give it a real groove, it’s a really rhythmic track, one of our favourites to play live.”

‘Where You’ll Find Me’ marks Saloon Dion’s first new body of work since their debut EP ‘Muckers’ last year. Vocalist Dave Sturgess elaborated on the EP’s themes: “Lyrically, Where You’ll Find Me draws on themes of unrequited love, fear of commitment, growing old, growing up too fast, loneliness, arrogance, ignorance, self reflection and self destruction, but ultimately culminates with an overriding theme of moving on, and being better for it.”