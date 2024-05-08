Saloon Dion are teasing an upcoming project with their new single, ‘Struck’

It's about moving on, says vocalist Dave.
Photo credit: Seren Carys

Bristol up-and-comers Saloon Dion have shared a brand new single.

‘Struck’ is the very first taste of an upcoming as-yet-unannounced project, and marks their first new music since debut EP ‘Muckers’.

Vocalist Dave Sturgess says: “The big theme in this song is how you can address your mistakes and still move forward. The lyrics for ‘Struck’ manifested themselves towards the end of a 4-year relationship. Without really knowing, this song had prophesied a breakup a few months before it happened. When I looked back at what I had written, it ultimately helped me come to terms with the situation, knowing it was time to make a decision.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Gurriers have announced their debut album, 'Come and See'
Music News
Eades are celebrating having fun with their mates on new single, 'Liquid Gold'
Music News
Sinéad Harnett has booked a new UK headline tour for October
READ MORE