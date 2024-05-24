Saloon Dion’s new video for ‘Struck’ really sucks (because they’re vampires, obviously)

It's about moving on, says vocalist Dave.
Photo credit: Seren Carys

Bristol up-and-comers Saloon Dion have shared a brand new video.

‘Struck’ sees the band doing their very best vampire impressions, and is the very first taste of an upcoming as-yet-unannounced project.

Vocalist Dave Sturgess says: “The big theme in this song is how you can address your mistakes and still move forward. The lyrics for ‘Struck’ manifested themselves towards the end of a 4-year relationship. Without really knowing, this song had prophesied a breakup a few months before it happened. When I looked back at what I had written, it ultimately helped me come to terms with the situation, knowing it was time to make a decision.”

Check it out below.

