Sam Akpro has shared a dreamy new single, ‘Chicago Town’

Sam Akpro has released a new single titled ‘Chicago Town’ via ANTI- Records.

‘Chicago Town’ follows Akpro’s second EP ‘Arrival’ and is co-produced with Shrink and Finn Billingham, featuring contributions from his band. Describing the new single, Akpro cryptically states, “You may find yourself on different sides of a mirror at one point or another.”

The release of ‘Chicago Town’ comes amidst a busy period for Akpro, who has been touring both in the UK and internationally. His recent performances include appearances at Amsterdam’s London Calling, Bristol’s Ritual Union Festival, and Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners. Akpro is set to perform at London’s Rally Festival on 24th August.

The dates in full read:

JULY

17 BBC Introducing: Summer By The River, London, UK

AUGUST

10 Haldern Pop Festival, Haldern, Germany

24 RALLY 2024, London, UK

SEPTEMBER

18 Reeperbahn Festival, Reeperbahn, Germany

OCTOBER

3 Corsica Studios, London, UK

17-19 Left Of The Dial, Rotterdam, Netherlands