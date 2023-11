Sam Akpro has released a new single, ‘Death By Entertainment’.

The track follows the release of his ‘Arrival’ EP earlier this year, and arrives ahead of his set at this month’s Pitchfork Festival Paris.

“This song is about the numbing feeling of repeating the same day again and again, and how we entertain ourselves to death just to get through it – an easy cop-out from actually thinking or changing a situation,” he explains.

