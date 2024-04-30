Sam Evian has announced a new UK and EU tour this autumn

Sam Evian has announced a new Autumn UK and EU headline tour following the release of his fourth studio album ‘Plunge’.

Starting on 24th September at Brudenell Social Club in Leeds and wrapping up on 6th October in Rotterdam at Rotown, the run also includes dates in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Paris, Berlin, Erfurt, Cologne, and Amsterdam.

‘Plunge’, released under Evian’s own label Flying Cloud Recordings, was influenced by the creative process showcased in the Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’. Reflecting on the production of ‘Plunge’, Evian shared, “I spend so much time trying to make perfect recordings for everyone else, so it was a slight act of resistance to make something wild and kind of messed up for myself.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 3rd May at 10am local time.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

24 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

25 Mono, Glasgow, UK

26 YES (The Pink Room), Manchester, UK

27 Lafayette, London, UK

28 Cafe De La Danse, Paris, France

OCTOBER

1 Privatclub, Berlin, Germany

2 Franz Mehlhose, Erfurt, Germany

3 Bumann & Sohn, Cologne, Germany

5 Paradiso (Upstairs), Amsterdam, Netherlands

6 Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands