Sam Fender discusses a more deliberate approach to his third album: “I’d rather it be late and great than early and shite”

Sam Fender has offered an update on the making of his upcoming third album, noting that he is taking a more deliberate approach after feeling rushed with his previous release, ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

The Newcastle singer-songwriter discussed his new music project in an episode of Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends, a series where musicians like Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers, and Cyndi Lauper are interviewed by hosts Brian Johnson and Mark Knopfler. During the interview, Fender reflected on his experience and approach to his third album’s production. “We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff,” he explained, “but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’.

“For the second one [‘Seventeen Going Under’], we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’. I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and shite,” he added. “What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought.”

While there are no confirmed release details for his third album yet, Fender hinted at its arrival by sharing QR codes for preorders during his performances at Newcastle’s St James Park in 2023, indicating a release “some time next year”.