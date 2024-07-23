Sam Fender is going to play a small Plymouth warm-up show ahead of his Boardmasters headline set

Sam Fender has announced a warm-up show for Boardmasters.

The small gig will take place at Plymouth Pavilions on 3rd August, preceding his headline performance at the Cornwall festival the following weekend.

The singer-songwriter has been working in the studio on the follow-up to his album ‘Seventeen Going Under’. His upcoming Boardmasters headline slot on 10th August marks Fender’s return to live performances, nearly a year after his last shows headlining Reading & Leeds in August 2023.

Tickets for the Plymouth show will be available via pre-sale to fans on Sam’s mailing list from 10am on 24th July, with general sale starting at 10am on 26th July through samfender.com.