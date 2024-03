Sam Morton have announced their debut album, ‘Daffodils & Dirt’.

The duo – actor and director Samantha Morton and music producer and co-songwriter Richard Russell – will release the full-length on 14th June via XL Recordings.

The 12-track record features collaborations with Alabaster DePlume, Laura Groves, Jack Peñate and additional vocalist Ali Campbell, and will be accompanied by a headline show at ICA, London on 20th June.

Check out early single ‘Let’s Walk In The Night’ below.