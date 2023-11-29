Sam Ryder and Nile Rodgers & Chic are among the first acts for next year’s Hampton Court Palace Festival

Sam Ryder and Nile Rodgers & Chic are among the first acts announced for next year’s Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The event – which runs from 11th-22nd June 2024 – will also feature Paloma Faith, Sheryl Crow, Deacon Blue and The Rest Is History Live Presents The Tudors, the first live podcast to be presented at the festival.

The details are:

JUNE

13 Nile Rodgers & Chic

14 Sam Ryder

16 The Rest Is History Live Presents The Tudors

18 Sheryl Crow

19 Deacon Blue

20 Paloma Faith

A pre-sale begins on Friday 1st December, with tickets on general sale from Monday 4th December. Visit hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com for more information.