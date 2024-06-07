Sam Smith is launching a new charitable foundation and podcast, The Pink House.

They announced the project to coincide with Pride month, with the aim to provide support for people within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I’m so delighted to announce that the first activation of my soon to be launched charitable foundation, The Pink House is The Pink House Podcast,” Sam explains.

“This year I have been sitting down and recording interviews with truly inspirational leaders, guardians of their craft and revolutionary voices. These conversations have been truly wonderful, and they all enrich and inform our collective mission with The Pink House, which is to use knowledge and lived experience to support, and to protect, the lives of our beautiful community of queer/LGBTQIA+ people.”

The podcast will premiere on 13th June. Keep an eye out for more on the foundation soon.