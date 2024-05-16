Samia celebrates Grand Jury’s 10th anniversary with a cover of Twin Peaks’ ‘Making Breakfast’

Samia has released a cover of the Twin Peaks track ‘Making Breakfast’, originally from their 2014 album ‘Wild Onion’.

The new version is part of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Grand Jury label – which debuted with the release of ‘Wild Onion’.

In a recent statement, Samia expressed her admiration for Twin Peaks and her excitement about being part of the Grand Jury roster. “I was already a massive Twin Peaks fan when I met with Grand Jury, so when I signed there I was just so thrilled to be on the same roster as them,” she said. She added, “Wild Onion was like a lightning strike of a record. And ‘Making Breakfast’ is just a perfectly-written song, painfully simple and effortlessly cool. It was my first choice as soon as I was approached about doing a cover. I hope we did it justice.”

You can check out Samia’s version of ‘Making Breakfast’ below.