Samira has dropped a new single ‘See Through You’: “It’s a real change of pace for me”

Emerging South London pop artist Samira has released her latest track, ‘See Through You’.

TCo-written by Samira and electronic pop producer PALMR, Samira expressed her enthusiasm for the release, stating, “I’m so excited to get this song out there – it’s a real change of pace for me and one of my favourite things I’ve ever written. I love how dark the production and the lyrics are – it’s a real statement of intent as to who I am as an artist and where I’m taking things for the next EP.”

This release follows Samira’s debut EP ‘Dancefloors & Drama Vol. 1’, which came out in January. You can check it out below.