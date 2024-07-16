Sampha enlists Little Simz for reimagined ‘Satellite Business’

Sampha has released a reimagined version of his 2023 track ‘Satellite Business’, featuring a guest appearance from Little Simz.

The original version of ‘Satellite Business’ appeared on Sampha’s album ‘Lahai’, released last year. Throughout his 2023 tour, Sampha and his band experimented with different live versions of the track. Little Simz joined Sampha on stage for a performance of the song in April 2024, which has now led to this official studio collaboration.

Sampha expressed his admiration for Little Simz, stating, “Simz’s music has been close to my heart and ears for sometime now, which makes her being on this song that more special. She’s one of my favorite artists. Her confidence and creative bravery are so refreshing. It’s amazing to see someone giving so much to their art.”

Little Simz shared her thoughts on the collaboration, saying, “I’m so honored to be a part of this record with Sampha. He truly is one of the most important voices in music today. We have great musical chemistry and respect of each other’s process. Glad I got to stand alongside him on this.”

To commemorate the release, a limited edition pressing of ‘Satellite Business 2.0’ will be available in Sampha’s online store for 72 hours.