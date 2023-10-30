Sampha has announced a huge new London show at Alexandra Palace

He's just released his second album.
Photo Credit: Jesse Crankson

Sampha has announced a new London show.

The date is in support of his second full-length – which follows his Mercury-Prize-winning debut ‘Process’ – ‘LAHAI’, which was released a few weeks ago.

The record sees him collaborate with Yaeji, Léa Sen, Sheila Maurice Grey (Kokoroko), Ibeyi, Morgan Simpson (Black Midi), Yussef Dayes, Laura Groves and Kwake Bass, and is described in a press release as “a communal affair seeing Sampha explore the many ways in which we as humans connect to each other, and to something bigger than ourselves”.

The show details are:

APRIL
26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 3rd November.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Stereo Colour Cloud (shaman’s dream)
  2. Spirit 2.0
  3. Dancing Circles
  4. Suspended
  5. Satellite Business
  6. Jonathan L. Seagull
  7. Inclination Compass (Tenderness)
  8. Only
  9. Time Piece
  10. Can’t Go Back
  11. Evidence
  12. Wave Therapy
  13. What If You Hypnotise Me?
  14. Rose Tint
