Sampha has announced a huge new London show at Alexandra Palace

Sampha has announced a new London show.

The date is in support of his second full-length – which follows his Mercury-Prize-winning debut ‘Process’ – ‘LAHAI’, which was released a few weeks ago.

The record sees him collaborate with Yaeji, Léa Sen, Sheila Maurice Grey (Kokoroko), Ibeyi, Morgan Simpson (Black Midi), Yussef Dayes, Laura Groves and Kwake Bass, and is described in a press release as “a communal affair seeing Sampha explore the many ways in which we as humans connect to each other, and to something bigger than ourselves”.

The show details are:

APRIL

26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 3rd November.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: