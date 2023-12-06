Sampha has released a new video for ‘Can’t Go Back’

He's just released his second album.
Photo Credit: Jesse Crankson

Sampha has released a new video for ‘Can’t Go Back’.

It’s a track from his second full-length – which follows his Mercury-Prize-winning debut ‘Process’ – ‘LAHAI’, which was released a few weeks ago.

The record sees him collaborate with Yaeji, Léa Sen, Sheila Maurice Grey (Kokoroko), Ibeyi, Morgan Simpson (Black Midi), Yussef Dayes, Laura Groves and Kwake Bass, and is described in a press release as “a communal affair seeing Sampha explore the many ways in which we as humans connect to each other, and to something bigger than ourselves”.

He’s also got a London show coming up:

APRIL
26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

