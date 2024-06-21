Sans Soucis has shared their new single ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’

Sans Soucis has released their new single ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’, alongside the release date for their debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’, scheduled for October 9th.

The track serves as a poignant tribute to the resilience of Black communities and explores Sans Soucis’s personal journey of reclaiming their narrative. “I think when you build your personality around everything that society wants you to be, then you also agree to a lot of norms that don’t belong to you,” Sans Soucis stated. “But to really own my narrative, I needed to move on because I didn’t want the society I live in to tell my story for me.”

‘Circumnavigating Georgia’ promises to delve into themes of identity, systemic patriarchy, and anti-blackness, presenting a unique sonic exploration influenced by Sans Soucis’s own experiences from adolescence to early adulthood.

In addition to the album release, Sans Soucis will embark on a headline tour across the UK and Europe later this year.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

8 The Workman’s Cellar, Dublin, Ireland

9 King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

10 YES, Manchester, UK

12 Oslo, London, UK

13 Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

15 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 Le Hasard Ludique, Paris, France

17 Ancienne Belgique Club, Brussels, Belgium

19 Kantine Am Berghain, Berlin, Germany