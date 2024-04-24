Sans Soucis has released the first taster of their debut album with new single, ‘Sexed & Sexual’

Italian-born, London-based artist Sans Soucis has released their new single ‘Sexed & Sexual’, marking the first release from their upcoming debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’, set to launch later this year under Decca Records.

‘Sexed & Sexual’ features Sans Soucis exploring themes of hyper-sexualisation and the quest for sexual liberation. The song’s music video, directed by C.T Robert and filmed in Mexico, portrays the experiences of a young queer, black person growing up in Italy.

Sans Soucis shared their personal connection to the song, stating, “When I was a teenager, I overlooked situations that I shouldn’t have been involved in. I don’t blame myself for it. That’s why I really wanted to explore all of these aspects. The album was kind of exercising my guilt and actually being like, ‘Listen, it is what it is. It happened the way it happened and it’s not my fault.’”

In addition to the album release, Sans Soucis will debut their live performances across the UK and Europe. The tour will begin on 8th November in Dublin and conclude on 19th November in Berlin.

The dates read:

NOVEMBER

8 The Workman’s Cellar, Dublin, Ireland

9 King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

10 YES, Manchester, UK

12 Oslo, London, UK

13 Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

15 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 Le Hasard Ludique, Paris, France

17 Ancienne Belgique Club, Brussels, Belgium

19 Kantine Am Berghain, Berlin, Germany