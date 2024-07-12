Sarah Kinsley celebrates the fleeting magic of love with her new video for ‘Starling’

Sarah Kinsley has unveiled ‘Starling’, the latest single from her upcoming debut album.

‘Escaper’ is set for release on 6th September via Verve Forecast/Decca. The US musician directed and co-produced the music video for ‘Starling’ with a close group of friends.

She explains: “The ‘Starling’ music video was made for and by close friends in my life. My co-director, Chloë, and I wanted to capture the temporality of love, the fleeting magic of love through the medium of ice.

“We can see love in the ice between palms, balanced between foreheads, and eventually – in dancing in what is inevitably left of a bygone love: rain. It was an incredible experience to create this visual piece, in all of its soaked, shimmering glory.”

‘Starling’ follows the release of the album’s earlier single, ‘Last Time We Never Meet Again’. Check out the new single below.

In support of the album, Kinsley will embark on a headline tour across North America, the UK, and Europe. The tour includes four UK dates, with a show at London’s Heaven on 14th November.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

15 Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC

16 Neumos, Seattle, WA

17 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR

19 The Independent, San Francisco, CA

20 Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA

21 Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA

22 Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ

25 House of Blues Cambridge Room, Dallas, TX

26 Antone’s Nightclub, Austin, TX

29 The Basement East, Nashville, TN

OCTOBER

1 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

2 A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH

4 The Loft at Center Stage, Atlanta, GA

5 Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC

6 Union Stage, Washington D.C.

9 The Great Hall, Toronto, ON

10 Theatre Fairmount, Montreal, QC

12 Higher Ground, South Burlington, VT

13 Royale, Boston, MA

15 The Foundry at The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

16 Webster Hall, New York, NY

NOVEMBER

8 Whelan’s, Dublin

10 SWG3, Glasgow

11 Band On The Wall, Manchester

13 Thekla, Bristol

14 Heaven, London

18 Melkweg, Amsterdam

19 CBE, Cologne

22 Lido, Berlin

23 Café v Lese, Prague

25 Strom, Munich

27 Le Bellevilloise, Paris