Sault have returned with a new 32-minute composition, ‘Acts Of Faith’

SAULT have unveiled a new composition titled ‘Acts Of Faith’, a single 32-minute track released as a .wav file. The piece was produced by Inflo and made available through Forever Living Originals.

This latest offering follows the group’s prolific output in 2022, which saw them release five albums: ‘(Untitled) God’, ’11’, ‘AIIR’, ‘Earth’, and ‘Today & Tomorrow’.

The enigmatic collective, known for their surprise releases and minimal public presence, previewed ‘Acts Of Faith’ at their first-ever live show in December last year, after years of intrigue surrounding the group’s identity and creative process.

‘Acts Of Faith’ continues SAULT’s tradition of unconventional releases, offering listeners an immersive, long-form musical experience that diverges from standard single or album formats.