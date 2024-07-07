Sault have returned with a new 32-minute composition, ‘Acts Of Faith’

The enigmatic collective's first release since their prolific 2022 is an immersive, long-form musical experience.

SAULT have unveiled a new composition titled ‘Acts Of Faith’, a single 32-minute track released as a .wav file. The piece was produced by Inflo and made available through Forever Living Originals.

This latest offering follows the group’s prolific output in 2022, which saw them release five albums: ‘(Untitled) God’, ’11’, ‘AIIR’, ‘Earth’, and ‘Today & Tomorrow’.

The enigmatic collective, known for their surprise releases and minimal public presence, previewed ‘Acts Of Faith’ at their first-ever live show in December last year, after years of intrigue surrounding the group’s identity and creative process.

‘Acts Of Faith’ continues SAULT’s tradition of unconventional releases, offering listeners an immersive, long-form musical experience that diverges from standard single or album formats.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Master Peace has announced new UK and EU tour dates
Music News
Artists For Aid hosts star-studded concert at London's Troxy for War Child UK featuring FKA Twigs, Clairo, Blood Orange and more
Music News
Enter Shikari have released their 'Dancing On The Frontline' companion album
READ MORE