Say Now have released their first single of 2024, ‘Bitch Get Out My Car’

Say Now are back with their first single of 2024, ‘Bitch Get Out My Car’.

The trio – Amelia, Maddie and Ysabelle – have also also shared an Oliver Jennings-directed music video.

Say Now explain: “Bitch Get Out My Car is about finding the confidence to stand up for yourself and get rid of anyone who’s holding you back on your journey. We’ve all had our own experience of this, so we wanted to create a song that you could scream with your best friends with the windows down.”

The group are performing at Mighty Hoopla this weekend. The event – which takes place on 1st-2nd June at Brockwell Park in London – will also feature sets from Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware, Kim Petras, Rachel Stevens, Cat Burns, Louise, Alison Goldfrapp, Eve, Rebecca Black, B*Witched, Claire Richards, Cher Lloyd, Georgia, Lynks, Maya Jane Coles, The Veronicas, Walt Disco and more.

Check out the track below.