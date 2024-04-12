Scene Queen celebrates the MySpace era with her new single, ‘Stuck (Ft. 6arelyhuman)’

Scene Queen has released a new single, ‘Stuck (Ft. 6arelyhuman)’.

The track follows her recent UK headline tour, as well as the singles ‘Finger’, ‘Milf’, and ‘Pink Push Up Bra’. She’s also about to head out on the road again supporting PVRIS.

A press release explains: “Assemble your Top 8 and get your glitter graphics ready because the MySpace era is alive and well thanks to SCENE QUEEN and 6arelyhuman. The collaborators have released a brand new track and it’s the ultimate nostalgia anthem. ‘Stuck’ sees both artists embrace their inner scene queen with sassy lyrics for the ages and a heavy dose of emo that will transcend you back to the 2005 heyday of skinny jeans, neon makeup, and coontail hair extensions. One thing’s for sure: the two modern day social media stars are making music that would be profile song worthy.”

Check out the new single below.