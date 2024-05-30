Scene Queen has shared fight-back anthem ‘Whips & Chains’, taken from her upcoming debut album

Her new album is coming in June.

Scene Queen has released a new single, ‘Whips & Chains’.

The track follows her recent UK headline tour, as well as the singles ‘Stuck’, ‘Finger’, ‘Milf’, and ‘Pink Push Up Bra’, and is taken from upcoming debut full-length release ‘Hot Singles In Your Area’, arriving 28th June via Hopeless Records.

“I wrote ‘Whips & Chains’ about the fear of being a woman at a bar,” she explains. “The song is about a group of women coming together and fighting back against a man who spikes drinks.

“I really wanted to showcase my crazy side lyrically and go a little unhinged and angry with it, and it ended up becoming one of my favourite moments from the record.

“I write music as a form of relief and having it get a second life from people relating to it after it’s written is the goal so although songs like this are often hard to write, I can’t wait to get to scream along with it to anyone who relates.”

