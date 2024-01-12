Scout has teamed up with Phoebe Green for a new version of ‘Who’.

The track arrives ahead of Scout’s upcoming debut EP ‘Everything Will Make Sense’, out 1st March via Sweat Entertainment.

Speaking of the collaboration Scout says: “Phoebe is someone I’ve looked up to a lot as an artist and a songwriter for a while so finding out she was down for a collab was so cool, especially with “Who” being my second ever release. Things fell into place really easily once that initial connection was made and I wanted to let Phoebe do her thing. She came to the studio with this beautiful idea for a second verse and I was like “that’s it, don’t change a thing”.

“We realised our voices blend eerily well too, that’s both of our vocals in the pre-chorus and the chorus but it sounds like one which is kinda symbolic for the whole process and song. Working with someone like Phoebe is really effortless in way because one, she’s super talented, but also I think because there’s a level of unspoken understanding of each others experience as young women in the industry which the song touches upon.”

Phoebe adds: “I absolutely loved ‘Who’ the second I heard it, it’s a really special song and I feel so lucky to have been asked to be involved. We had such a fun time in the studio and I’m so happy with how the song’s turned out!”

Check it out below.