Scout ponders “what if?” with her new debut EP cut, ‘Hurt’

Scout has released a new single, ‘Hurt’.

The track follows her recent team-up with Phoebe Green for a new version of ‘Who’, with both arriving ahead of Scout’s upcoming debut EP ‘Everything Will Make Sense’, out 1st March via Sweat Entertainment.

Scout says of the track: “Hurt is about a breakdown in communication between people leading to the premature death of a relationship and lots of what ifs.”

Discussing the project as a whole, she adds: “It’s all about trying to find something to hold on to, trying to make sense of what’s happened and regaining a sense of self. This EP is the perspective you’re desperate for, but can’t full access in the eye of things.”

