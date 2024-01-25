Sea Girls, Circa Waves, HotWax and more join the bill for Live At Leeds: In The Park

A new batch of names have been announced for this year’s Live At Leeds: In The Park.

Led off by Sea Girls, Circa Waves and Corinne Bailey Rae, the festival takes place on 25th May 2024 in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds.

“Glad to be back in Leeds,” Sea Girls say of their booking. “They never let us down! The people, this festival, it’s gonna go off.”

“I’m thrilled to be performing in my home town for Live at Leeds,” Corinne Bailey Rae adds. “I’m playing ‘Black Rainbows’, my new album, and the live show is a wild ride through punk, indie, soul and funk. I’m telling stories that I encountered while exploring The Stoney Island Arts Bank in Chicago. Can’t wait! See you there.”

Other acts joining the bill include HotWax, Lucia & The Best Boys, Orla Gartland, Tom A. Smith and The Clause.

They join a bill that includes festival headliners The Kooks, Declan Mckenna, The Cribs, Future Islands, White Lies, Melanie C, Mystery Jets, The Academic, The Mysterines, Vistas, The Slow Readers Club, Sprints and more.

Looking ahead to Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024, Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard says: ”We’re already counting down the weeks until we bring the third edition of Live At Leeds: In The Park to Temple Newsam! This truly is our biggest line-up to date and we’re over the moon to reveal indie titans Sea Girls, hometown hero Corinne Bailey Rae and “T-Shirt Weather” charmers Circa Waves to our already-stacked summer billing. Live At Leeds has always been the place to find your new favourite acts, and with rising stars like HotWax, Lucia & The Best Boys, Tom A. Smith and The Clause joining the line-up, we’re hoping our audience are blown away by this year’s talent. You’ve got 17 weeks to round-up your friends, sort out your festival fits and pack the essentials so you’re ready for another incredible summer day-out in May.”

Tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 are on sale now at liveatleeds.com.