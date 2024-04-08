DORK RADIO

Sea Girls are our guests for the latest episode of Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show, Down With Boring

They’ve just come off a UK tour that saw them live streaming to more people on the Dork Instagram than could fit in the venue they were playing.
Photo Credit: Blacksocks

They’ve just come off a UK tour that saw them live streaming to more people on the Dork Instagram than could fit in the venue they were playing (and London’s KOKO is no tiny circuit venue, ‘FYI’). With their new album ‘Midnight Butterflies’ imminent, Dork indie faves Sea Girls are back in to Down With Boring this week as our special guests for our brand new episode, debuting tonight (8th April).

Plus! We’ll be talking the new album from current cover star Lizzy McAlpine, checking out new music from Glass Animals, Charli XCX, Baby Queen and Lorde, and meeting brilliant new bands Soft Launch, The Itch and Good Neighbours.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm BST. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple PodcastsSpotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm BST on Dork Radio.

