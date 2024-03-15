Watch Sea Girls direct from their London KOKO show on Dork’s Instagram Live

Sea Girls will be streaming direct from their London KOKO show next week, via Dork’s Instagram Live.

We’ll be presenting an exclusive live broadcast of the band playing songs from their forthcoming album ‘Midnight Butterflies’, as well as some fan faves, via our Instagram Story.

The first 30 minutes of the band’s set will be broadcast live from our Instagram account from 9pm GMT, next Wednesday, 20th March. Follow us at @readdork, so you don’t miss a thing.

‘Midnight Butterflies’ will be released on 14th June via the band’s new independent label, Alt. Records, and features previous singles ‘Weekends & Workdays’, ‘Young Strangers’ and ‘I Want You To Know Me’.

Frontman Henry Camamile says: “It feels and sounds like a fledgling band making their energetic untainted debut record. It’s super optimistic and euphoric. There was a huge freedom in making this record. It’s an exciting time for music across genres, and who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Midnight Butterflies

I Want You To Know Me

Come Back To Me

Horror Movies

Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?

Scream And Shout

Weekends And Workdays

Superman

First On My List

Young Strangers

Polly

After Hours