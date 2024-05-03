Sea Girls have released a new single about missing someone, ‘Come Back To Me’

Sea Girls have released a new single, ‘Come Back To Me’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming third album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’. The twelve-track record will be released 14th June via the band’s new independent label Alt. Records, and features previous singles ‘I Want You To Know Me’, ‘Weekends & Workdays’ and ‘Young Strangers’.

Frontman Henry Camamile says: “I loved this person, I missed them, so I just wrote it in a song. Our journey as a band has made me more confident and I haven’t had any inhibitions making this album, so I just thought I’d write what I felt and have fun with it and that became Come Back To Me.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: