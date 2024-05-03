Sea Girls have released a new single about missing someone, ‘Come Back To Me’

The new full-length is coming in June.
Sea Girls have released a new single, ‘Come Back To Me’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming third album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’. The twelve-track record will be released 14th June via the band’s new independent label Alt. Records, and features previous singles ‘I Want You To Know Me’, ‘Weekends & Workdays’ and ‘Young Strangers’.

Frontman Henry Camamile says: “I loved this person, I missed them, so I just wrote it in a song. Our journey as a band has made me more confident and I haven’t had any inhibitions making this album, so I just thought I’d write what I felt and have fun with it and that became Come Back To Me.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Midnight Butterflies
  2. I Want You To Know Me
  3. Come Back To Me
  4. Horror Movies
  5. Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?
  6. Scream And Shout
  7. Weekends And Workdays
  8. Superman
  9. First On My List
  10. Young Strangers
  11. Polly
  12. After Hours
